Hialeah Psychiatric Health Facility Worker Accused of Sexual Battery of Patient

An employee at a psychiatric health facility in Hialeah has been arrested for sexual battery.

Yadiel Perez-Delgado, 34, was arrested Monday on charges of sexual battery, sexual misconduct and false imprisonment, an arrest report said.

According to the report, Perez-Delgado, who worked as a mental health technician at Southern Winds Hospital, sexually battered a patient while she was in a bathroom inside her bedroom.

The victim's roommate walked into the bedroom and that's when the sexual battery stopped, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Perez-Delgado was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

The CEO of Southern Winds Hospital, Ana Bovo, said the alleged victim was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital for examination and treatment.

The report said Perez-Delgado had been working for the hospital for one and a half months.

Bovo said Perez-Delgado has been fired, and said police are investigating a possible separate incident involving inappropriate touching of a different female patient by Perez-Delgado.

"Southern Winds Hospital is fully cooperating with both investigations and has terminated the alleged perpetrator," Bovo said in a statement. "We take pride in delivering high quality psychiatric care to our patients and are devastated by these reports and are focused on ensuring that these two victims receive the appropriate care and counseling."