Hialeah Woman Arrested in Rental Fraud Scheme

A Hialeah woman has been arrested after months of defrauding multiple people who were looking for apartments and efficiencies to rent. Kenia Robles, 38, was apprehended on Thursday May 13th after multiple complaints to police that go back to October 2020.

According to police, Robles preyed on desperate victims who were suffering financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Police reports say, the scam consisted of Robles posting residences throughout Miami-Dade as available for rent in websites like Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace with fake pictures and posting as the rightful owner of the properties.

Robles would demand that victims pay her first through apps like Zelle or Cash App, and once payments was received would make excuses as to why she couldn't meet with them, according to the report. When the victims attempted to move in, they would be met by the legitimate residents of the homes they were trying to rent. Victims paid Robles amounts ranging from $500 to $3,000.

Not only did this scam cause more than $20,625.00 to victims in Hialeah, it additionally caused untold hardship and financial distress to the multiple victims involved.

Robles is now facing multiple charges of organized fraud, unlawful use of communications devices, worthless checks/cash/deposit with intent to defraud and grand theft in the 3rd degree. This is multijurisdictional investigation and police reports say there may be more victims.