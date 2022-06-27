High-End Thief Targeted Luxury South Florida Condos: Cops

A man accused of pulling off multiple burglaries at luxury South Florida condo buildings including one that involved stolen goods worth more than $1 million was behind bars Monday.

Harold Wilbourn, 32, was arrested by Sunny Isles Police in May for allegedly entering the Ritz-Carlton Residences and stealing several high-end watches and cash totaling more than $100,000.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Officials said that arrest helped lead to his arrest Monday for a similar theft of valuables totaling more than $1 million at the Continuum on South Beach, and another theft inside the Eighty Seven Park condo building.

Wilbourn used a similar strategy each time, following residents into the building and using the service elevator to get into units, police said.

In two of the thefets, he used the victims' suitcase to hide safes he'd stole, police said.

At the Continuum, Wilbourn ransacked a unit on the 40th floor, stealing two safes with jewelry, keepsakes, diamonds and cash, alomg with some designer handbags, police said.

"He bypasses a lot of the security measures in place by following residents inside. Leads him to a service elevator where he’s able to go up," Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. "He goes up to one of the floors and coincidentally checks to see if the door was open. The door was unlocked, he was able to go inside, ransack the place and put the safes into the owner's own luggage and leave with that."

Miami-Dade jail records showed Wilbourn was facing multiple burglary and grand theft charges. Attorney information wasn't available.