High School Coach, Police Athletic League Volunteer Molested Underage Girl: Hollywood PD

Jocques Richardson, 37, facing multiple charges

Broward Sheriff's Office

Jocques Richardson

A high school football and track coach who also volunteered with a police athletic league was arrested for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl, Hollywood Police officials said.

Jocques Jerrod Richardson, who coached at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory High School, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges including lewd and lascivious molestation, traveling to meet a minor for an illegal sex act and use of a child in a sexual performance, police said.

The 37-year-old Richardson, who also volunteered for Hallandale Beach's Police Athletic League, molested the teen and later used social media, private text messages and phone conversations to arrange a meeting with her for oral sex, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl met Richardson through Instagram about a year ago. Richardson worked as a private endurance trainer for young athletes in South Florida, and was the girl's running club coach, the affidavit said.

In the fall of 2019, conversations between Richardson and the teen "developed into a personal and intimate relationship," the affidavit said.

At one point, Richardson invited the teen to go to a movie and said his daughter was also going, but when he picked her up, he was alone, the affidavit said.

In January, after a training session, Richardson molested the teen while giving her a post-run massage, the affidavit said.

On Wednesday, when Richardson went to pick up the teen at her home so they could engage in a sex act, he was arrested by a SWAT team and fugitive squad, police said.

Richardson was booked into jail, where he was being held on $205,000 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

