High-Speed Police Chase on Turnpike in Broward Ends With Suspect in Custody

A high-speed police chase on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County ended with a driver in custody Thursday.
Aerial footage showed a white sedan fleeing from authorities in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.
Authorities were able to box the car in to stop it, and officers took the driver into custody.
The footage showed officers from Miami-Dade Police, the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies at the scene.
It was unknown where the chase began.
