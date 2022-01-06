South Florida

High-Speed Police Chase on Turnpike in Broward Ends With Suspect in Custody

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A high-speed police chase on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward County ended with a driver in custody Thursday.

Aerial footage showed a white sedan fleeing from authorities in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Authorities were able to box the car in to stop it, and officers took the driver into custody.

The footage showed officers from Miami-Dade Police, the Florida Highway Patrol and other agencies at the scene.

Local

bald eagles 2 hours ago

Eagles Ron, Rita Successfully Hatch Third Egg in Miami-Dade

Capitol Riot 1 hour ago

South Florida Rep. Wasserman Schultz Honors Capitol Police, Reflects on Year-Mark of Insurrection

It was unknown where the chase began.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us