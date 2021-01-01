Holiday Park COVID Testing Site Transitioning to Vaccine Distribution

Residents in Broward County will soon have one less site to get tested for COVID-19, but will soon get another site to receive the vaccine needed in the pandemic.

The city of Fort Lauderdale released a statement Friday saying the site at Holiday Park will be closing as a testing site, but will soon transition to a site where residents ages 65 and older can receive the vaccine.

The site, a joint venture between the cities of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach and Wilton Manors, will allow for appointment to be made through Florida's Department of Health in Broward County.

To make an appointment, click on this link. The site has experienced delays since launching this week and has been taken down at time to deal with problems.

Testing will still be available at Mills Pond Park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no appointment needed.