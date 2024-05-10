Hollywood Police search for hit-and-run driver that left man dead

Hollywood Police are searching for the driver who hit a man Thursday night and left him to die.

Rafael Volweider was crossing the street while trying to catch a bus home when someone hit him at Stirling Road and Sarazen Drive, detectives said.

Officers tried to save his life, but he died.

Detectives believe the car that hit Volweider is a 2016 to 2018 white Chevy Malibu with damage to the passenger side, a missing passenger side fog light, and a piece of the front bumper missing.

Hollywood Police reminded drivers if they ever strike someone with their vehicle, the right thing to do is to stop, render aid, call 911, and assist the person. Leaving the scene of a hit-and-run is still a felony.

Anyone with information should call Hollywood Police or Broward Crime Stoppers.