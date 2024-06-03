Broward teacher arrested for alleged attack on student

A Broward County science teacher was arrested after a student said he twisted his hand and pushed his head against a table twice.

Christopher Cagle, a teacher at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, was arrested Thursday on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, records showed.

Coconut Creek Police said the student told them he called Cagle a name while walking by his classroom on Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Christopher Cagle

According to the student, Cagle grabbed his hand and twisted it behind his back. Cagle then allegedly grabbed the student's right ear and then the top of his hair, pulled him into the classroom and pushed his head on a table two times.

Police said the student suffered scratches to the side and back of his neck.

Cagle, 64, went before a judge and has since bonded out of jail. He declined to comment when NBC6 went to his home on Monday.

Cagle has been a science teacher at Monarch High for 11 years and with the district for nearly 20.

In a statement, Broward County Public Schools officials said Cagle had been reassigned pending the outcome of the case.

"The school and District take all matters involving student safety seriously. The school’s leadership is working with the District’s Special Investigative Unit and Coconut Creek Police regarding this matter. The individual has been reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case," the statement read.