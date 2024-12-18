Hollywood porch pirate arrested after he was caught red-handed with packages: Police

An alleged porch pirate in Hollywood was arrested after he was caught red-handed carrying the stolen packages, police said.

The incident happened back on Dec. 5 at a home in the area of North Surf Road and Oak Street.

Surveillance video from the home showed a man walking up to the front and placing boxes into a bag before walking away.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to reports of a man stealing packages, ripping them open and stuffing items into a bag.

As officers arrived, they found a man matching the suspect's description who was in possession of stolen goods, police said.

Police body camera footage released Wednesday showed officers arresting the man, identified as 33-year-old Felix Curry Payne.

Broward Sheriff's Office Felix Curry Payne

Officers searched the area and found more victims stolen packages, officials said. The stolen items were returned to their owners.

Payne was charged with five counts of burglary.