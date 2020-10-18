Home Video Surveillance Captures Chaotic Armed Robbery in Hialeah Residence

A Hialeah man told NBC 6 that armed robbers broke into his home Saturday evening, firing shots at the man's family before fleeing.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. at a residence located near Northwest 86th Avenue and 182nd Street.

The man said that he had invited several people over to watch a basketball game, when two men armed with guns forced their way in. A 7-year-old was reportedly one of the people inside the house.

Home surveillance video provided to NBC 6 shows the two men entering as several people in the residence screamed.

When the man's wife heard what happened, she reached for the family gun in one of the bedrooms, to which the men responded by shooting at her, the man said.

He said he was able to eventually approach his wife, take the gun from her and shoot at the invaders. They promptly fled the scene.

"I ran to my wife, grabbed the gun, shot at them a couple of times, I think I hit the car," he told NBC 6.

No one was injured in the incident, and police have not released details about the incident although the man said he filed an incident report.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.