Homeowner shoots man he thought was breaking into Miami Lakes home: Police

Paramedics transported the alleged suspect to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

By Daniela Cado

A Miami Lakes homeowner confronted and shot a man who he thought was trying to break into his home Sunday morning, police said.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to a home on the corner of Northwest 91st Court and 182nd Terrace, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Neighbors got a scary wake-up call after hearing the gunshot.

“We don’t know where that suspect came from, you know, who," said neighbor Ofelia Martinez. "What was his intentions, you know, if he knew the person or not."

Neighbors in this quiet neighborhood said it was a first.

"I hear a shot and I wake up and I hear some girl screaming, like, no no no, and then I came in the back ... and I saw my neighbor with a gun, he was in the balcony," said another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

With the holidays right around the corner, witnesses say it's important to stay extra cautious.

“This time of the year again you know, I’m sure that we have to be more vigilant," Martinez said.

Further information was not available.

