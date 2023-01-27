Homestead Father Arrested After Gun Found in Kindergarten Student's Backpack

Police arrested a Homestead father Thursday after they said an unloaded gun was found in a backpack belonging to his six-year-old child.

Homestead Police were called to Keys Gate Charter School after administrators found the weapon in the kindergarten student's bag.

Investigators discovered the child's father, 39-year-old Reginald McCoy, placed the gun in the child's backpack for an unknown reason and forgot it was there when driving the child to school.

McCoy is charged with child neglect and culpable negligence.

He is being held on a $5,500 bond.