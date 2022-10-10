Homestead Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Items During Hurricane Ian Aftermath

Two men from Homestead were arrested and charged in Lee County after allegedly being caught stealing items after claiming to assist in the cleanup from Hurricane Ian.

Ernesto Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove to Fort Myers and were later seen stealing items from in front of a local business damaged in the Category 4 storm and loading them into a trailer.

The trailer was later spotted with both men inside, who were later taken into custody.

“Those who prey on vulnerable victims during a state of emergency will be charged to the fullest extent,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I’ve said it several times; you may walk in, but we’ll carry you out.”

Both Martinez and Morales are charged with grand theft.

The items, which were not identified, were later returned safely to its owner.