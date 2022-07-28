Miami-Dade

Homestead Police Looking for Burglary Suspect in Neighborhood

Homestead police are asking the public for help identifying this suspect

By Kevin Boulandier

050818 homestead police generic
NBC 6

The Homestead Police Department is looking for a suspect that they say robbed a home earlier in July.

Officials did not disclose any information about the suspect but did provide a photo of an unknown male wanted for the Jul. 20 crime in the Gardens II Community.

Police are asking the public to help them identify this suspect by contacting Detective Morris at 305-247-1535 or Homestead Police at 305-224-5450.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was provided.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeHomesteadburglary
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us