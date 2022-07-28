Homestead Police Looking for Burglary Suspect in Neighborhood

The Homestead Police Department is looking for a suspect that they say robbed a home earlier in July.

Officials did not disclose any information about the suspect but did provide a photo of an unknown male wanted for the Jul. 20 crime in the Gardens II Community.

Police are asking the public to help them identify this suspect by contacting Detective Morris at 305-247-1535 or Homestead Police at 305-224-5450.

No other information was provided.