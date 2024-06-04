Miami-Dade County

Homicide victim identified as Miami Norland Senior High football coach

Keon Bernard Smith, the quarterbacks coach at Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami Gardens, was killed early Monday in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and Northwest 28th Avenue

Students and staffers at a South Florida school are mourning a beloved football coach who was the victim of a homicide in Opa-locka.

Authorities haven't said how he was killed.

Authorities haven't said how he was killed.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said crisis counselors were at the school on Monday.

The school posted a message about Smith on Instagram early Tuesday.

"On behalf of Principal Gaines-Miller, Coach Heidelburg, the Miami Norland Senior High School family, and the entire football team, we'd like to offer the family of Coach Keon Smith our deepest condolences. It was truly an honor to work alongside him as a coach, mentor, and leader," the message said. "You will be truly missed in Viking Nation."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

