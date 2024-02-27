Honoring the legacy of Gwendolyn Sawyer Cherry

In the heart of South Florida, Gwen Cherry Park stands as a special place for the community, offering services for all age groups.

Located off NW 69th Street and NW 23RD Ave in Miami, the park is more than just a recreational area; it was a living testament to the legacy of former Florida Representative Gwendolyn Sawyer Cherry. She was the first African American woman elected to the Florida Legislature and the first Black female attorney in Miami-Dade County.

Gwen Cherry was a true trailblazer, dedicating herself to championing the rights of women, minorities, and the underprivileged.

In a rare clip from 1977, she could be seen at a Women's conference, passionately advocating for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in the United States. H.T. Smith, Chairman of the Gwen Cherry Park Foundation, told NBC 6 News, ”Her commitment to rights for all people, not just specific demographics.”

Her dedication to the community stemmed from her family, pillars in the South Florida community. Her father, Dr. Sawyer, provided advocacy support and property for people to meet and study. Historian Marvin Dunn highlighted the Sawyer family's significant landownership in downtown Miami before it was seized by the city through eminent domain, turning them into part of the black elite.

Gwendolyn Sawyer Cherry's achievements were groundbreaking – the first Black woman law student at the University of Miami, the first Black woman to practice law in Miami-Dade County, and in 1970, the first Black woman elected as a state representative in Florida. Her life was tragically cut short after a car accident, but her legacy lives on.

Today, Gwen Cherry Park in Miami serves as a vibrant hub for the community.

Dewayne Deal, the Community Center Manager, explained how the park embodied Ms. Cherry's legacy, offering state-of-the-art facilities, a youth educational center, and even a newly unveiled recording studio. He told NBC 6, the park has become a place where lasting friendships are formed, fostering connections, and creating a sense of belonging for everyone.

In Tallahassee, local State Representative Ashley Gantt recently hosted an event commemorating Gwendolyn Sawyer Cherry's life and legacy, honoring her dedication to public service and advocacy for the rights of all Floridians.

The community center manager stressed the importance of continuing Ms. Cherry's legacy, ensuring that future generations understand her impact.

The future of Gwen Cherry Park includes plans for expansion, including a new canopy over the football bleachers and an additional wing with a gymnasium.

These enhancements aim to cater further to the needs of the community, providing more spaces for recreation and fitness, ensuring that Gwen Cherry's legacy continues to thrive in the hearts of South Floridians.