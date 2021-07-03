Hot, Humid Temperatures in South Florida as Rain Chances Lower Slightly for Holiday Weekend

If you are planning to enjoy some time outside for the Fourth of July weekend, you're in luck.

The holiday weekend will actually be the nicest two back-to-back days we’ve seen in quite some time.

With a southwest wind, storms are confined to the afternoon but coverage both Saturday and Sunday is only 30% which means many of us will get away with a rain-free weekend.

It will be hot and humid with feel-like temps around 100°.

Hurricane Elsa is moving toward the southern coast of Hispaniola with winds of 75 mph. It will then cross over Cuba Sunday into Monday before turning its eyes on Florida.

If the storm were to take the far eastern track, it would be worst case scenario for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside.

If the storm tracks over Key West, the worst conditions would be in the lower Keys while Miami would get the lower impact outer bands of wind and rain.

If the storm tracks far west, it would be best case for all of us with no direct impacts and only the outer bands in the Keys.