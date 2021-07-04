Hot, Humid Temps in South Florida as Rain Chances Lower for Fourth of July Celebrations

If you are planning to enjoy some time outside for the Fourth of July weekend, you're in luck.

Sunny, hot and very humid weather is expected this Fourth of July, with near-record high temperatures in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures between 100-105°.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Our rain chances are 20% this afternoon and evening which means many of us will be dry.

Tropical Storm Elsa will emerge from Cuba and move toward (or just west of) Key West on Monday.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Craig Key to Marathon to Key West.

The closest approach to Key West looks to be around midnight Monday into Tuesday with 50mph winds. That means tropical storm winds for the lower and middle Keys are moving in Monday afternoon and peaking on Monday evening.

Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Surfside have zero chance of direct impacts from this storm, but outer bands of rain along with 30 mph winds followed by intervals of sunshine will be the forecast for Monday and Tuesday.