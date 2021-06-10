first alert weather

Hot, Humid Thursday Across South Florida Before Weekend Rain Chances Increase

Highs by Thursday afternoon will hit the upper 80s, with feels like temperatures approaching 100

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

While most of South Florida will not have to worry about rain to end the work week, the area could be dealing with the wet weather as early as this weekend.

The area saw a warm and muggy start to Thursday with many spots starting the day with temperatures near 80. Highs by Thursday afternoon will hit the upper 80s, with feels like temperatures approaching 100.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Local

News You Should Know 56 mins ago

6 Things to Know: Some Restaurants Want Pandemic Street Closures to Remain

Broward 22 seconds ago

South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside

Thankfully, there will be a beach breeze to keep the air moving.

Winds will slowly switch to the south and southwest this weekend, pushing highs into the 90s. We could also see a few storms, especially during the afternoon.

Look for more storms into early next week with highs in the low 90s.

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet for now with one area in the Caribbean not forecast to become a system.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us