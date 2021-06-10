Hot, Humid Thursday Across South Florida Before Weekend Rain Chances Increase

While most of South Florida will not have to worry about rain to end the work week, the area could be dealing with the wet weather as early as this weekend.

The area saw a warm and muggy start to Thursday with many spots starting the day with temperatures near 80. Highs by Thursday afternoon will hit the upper 80s, with feels like temperatures approaching 100.

Thankfully, there will be a beach breeze to keep the air moving.

Winds will slowly switch to the south and southwest this weekend, pushing highs into the 90s. We could also see a few storms, especially during the afternoon.

Look for more storms into early next week with highs in the low 90s.

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet for now with one area in the Caribbean not forecast to become a system.