Hot, Humid Thursday Across South Florida With Little Rain Relief

The summer season is nearly here and South Florida is feeling the heat Thursday with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

It's more of the same as it's hot, humid and a bit hazy and only an isolated shower or storm for your Thursday. With light winds, boating and beaching looks just about perfect.

We may see a few more showers and storms Friday, but certainly not a washout as only about one in three of us will see the rain. Saturday's rain chances dip again.

We may push those rain chances back up to 30-40% Sunday and into next week as a bit more instability works into the region. Temperatures remain the big story overall. Highs near 90 with feels-like temperatures above 100.