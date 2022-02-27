How Russian Sanctions Could Impact South Florida

South Florida’s Russian connection extends from businesses to real estate and that could be directly impacted by sanctions imposed on Russian assets in the U.S.

"For example, a Russian person. That person’s condo, aircraft can be seized at any moment by the U.S. government," Ed Patricoff, partner at Duane Morris Law Firm said.

Patricoff specializes in asset forfeiture. He says these types of sanctions have taken place before against countries like Venezuela.

"The proposed sanctions are similar to sanctions seen in the past"

Wealthy Russians that can be linked to the Kremlin could have their assets frozen in the U.S. and that could have a trickle effect.

10:35 “it actually trickles down to others in the community, not just the affected person on the list,but it could also harm people here in the South Florida community who do business with these people.”

Patricoff said finding those assets could be difficult as many of those assets are linked to shell companies that are based in other countries.

"There's a bit of wealth all over the U.S. by Russians,” Patricoff said. “The challenge will be to find all of them."