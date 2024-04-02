solar eclipse

Here's what the solar eclipse will look like in Florida

Although the Sunshine State is not included in the path of totality, that doesn't mean Florida residents won't be able to see anything at all

By WESH and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A total solar eclipse is set for Monday, April 8th, and several states will be in the path of totality.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light.

Although the Sunshine State is not included in the path of totality, that doesn't mean Florida residents won't be able to see anything at all.

The sun will be obscured 57 percent at the maximum eclipse visible from Florida. The eclipse will begin at 12:46 p.m. and will be peaking at 2:03 p.m.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For Miami specifically, the event begins at 1:47 p.m. and ends at 4:13 p.m. The peak is 3:01 p.m. with 56 percent of the sun obscured.

It must be noted, people should not look at the sun without specialized eye protection.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are all in the path of totality on Monday.

Local

Tamarac 12 mins ago

Baby dies after being found unresponsive at Tamarac home

Coral Springs 19 mins ago

10-year-old struck by vehicle in Coral Springs

During the eclipse, totality will stretch to around four and a half minutes, which is almost twice as long as in 2017.

The next total solar eclipse is in 2026 when Greenland, Iceland and Spain will get a look.

North America won’t experience totality again until 2033 when Alaska will make up for losing out this time, and then we have to wait until 2044 for the next one.

But for the next coast-to-coast eclipse like we’ll see on Monday, we’ll have to wait until 2045.

This article tagged under:

solar eclipseFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us