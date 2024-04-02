Here's what the solar eclipse will look like in Florida

A total solar eclipse is set for Monday, April 8th, and several states will be in the path of totality.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s light.

Although the Sunshine State is not included in the path of totality, that doesn't mean Florida residents won't be able to see anything at all.

The sun will be obscured 57 percent at the maximum eclipse visible from Florida. The eclipse will begin at 12:46 p.m. and will be peaking at 2:03 p.m.

For Miami specifically, the event begins at 1:47 p.m. and ends at 4:13 p.m. The peak is 3:01 p.m. with 56 percent of the sun obscured.

It must be noted, people should not look at the sun without specialized eye protection.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are all in the path of totality on Monday.

During the eclipse, totality will stretch to around four and a half minutes, which is almost twice as long as in 2017.

The next total solar eclipse is in 2026 when Greenland, Iceland and Spain will get a look.

North America won’t experience totality again until 2033 when Alaska will make up for losing out this time, and then we have to wait until 2044 for the next one.

But for the next coast-to-coast eclipse like we’ll see on Monday, we’ll have to wait until 2045.