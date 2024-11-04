Early voting is over in Florida. Here's how to find your precinct to vote on Election Day

Election Day is just one day away and in a matter of hours, the final votes in the 2024 presidential election will be cast.

Early voting has officially ended in the Sunshine State, so if you haven't cast your vote, you will need to do so in person on Election Day.

To find the closest voting site near you and the dates and hours for early voting in your county, visit your county's supervisor of elections website or find it here through Florida's Divisions of Elections' voter precinct search tool.

Simply select your county, type in your name, last name and date of birth and you will receive your precinct as well as the address to your nearest polling station.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

With this tool, you will also be able to check the status of a mail-in ballot, if that was your preferred voting method.

Remember you will need to bring a current and valid photo identification with a signature in order to vote. If you don't have one identification that contains both a picture and signature, then you can provide a combination of identifications.

To see approved forms of identification, go here.

To vote on Nov. 5, you have from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. to report to your voting precinct. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Election Day coverage will be available on our website, mobile app and our 24/7 Streaming News Channel.

But live results have already started to come in from early votes, which you can see on the Florida Division of Elections. You can also follow along locally if you live in Broward County, and here if you live in Monroe County.