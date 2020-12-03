Human Remains Discovered in Fort Lauderdale

Police are investigating after human remains were found Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

A landscaping crew made the discovery at around 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 26th Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Detectives responded to the scene and confirmed the human remains. They believe the remains have been there for a significant amount of time, police said.

Further information was not available.

