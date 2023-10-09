Hundreds gather in candlelight vigils across South Florida to stand in solidarity with Israel

South Florida came together for Israel Monday with vigils in Hollywood and Aventura that drew hundreds of supporters.

Candlelight shined in the night at Mara Berman Giulianti Park in Hollywood, as people embraced, prayed, and sang songs of hope for Israel.

“People know evil when they see it and the only response to evil is to fill that vacuum with good, and that's what this was all about,” said Avi Frier, who helped organize the Hollywood vigil.

Frier's three children live in Israel.

“They're hunkering down, except my daughter, who is needed at the urgent care, but my boys are pretty much hunkering down and following the recommendations of the government,” he said.

Mary Serfaty also has family in Israel. She was just there last month visiting her daughter and grandkids.

“I am praying every day at home, but I feel being here with a lot of people praying it's stronger,” Serfaty said.

It was prayer and solidarity that also drew hundreds more to Aventura, where another vigil was being held Monday in honor of the lives lost and those who are being held hostage.

“It's not a question of you are Catholic, you are Baptist, you are Jews. We all are one people, and we need to stand by our brothers and sisters, our Jewish brothers, and sisters, who are going through this terrible time,” said State Rep. Marie Woodson.

There’s no telling when the violence will end in Israel, but in South Florida, supporters will stand by ready to help however they can.