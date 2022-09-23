Hurricane Ian on Path Toward Parts of Cuba, Florida: Watch the Track Live

Hurricane Ian is expected potentially develop into a major Category 4 hurricane before making an impact on the northern part of the state in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm is expected to move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.

“In the span between Sunday night and early Tuesday morning Ian’s winds would increase by a whopping 55 miles per hour (mph)—from 65 mph to 120 mph—before reaching Cuba and entering the Gulf of Mexico”



My latest write up on #Ian https://t.co/WJHYRQPkY1 — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) September 25, 2022

While all of South Florida is out of the cone of concern, residents will need to monitor the system in the coming days as the storm's path moves west-northwest.

Flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid next week, NHC forecasters said.