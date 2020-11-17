Ways You Can Help Those Devastated by Iota, Eta

Hurricanes Iota and Eta have devastated the same stretch of the Caribbean in two weeks, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and to deal with catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides.

Here are some ways you can help Central America, especially the people of Honduras and Nicaragua. This list will be updated.

The City of Miami is partnering with the Honduras Consulate to collect relief supplies. Donations, such as toiletries, non-perishable food, hygiene products and personal protective equipment, can be dropped off at several Miami fire stations:

Station 4 at 1111 SW 2nd Ave.

Station 7 at 314 Beacom Blvd.

Station 2 at 1901 North Miami Ave.

Station 5 at 1200 NW 20th St.

Station 6 at 701 NW 36th St.

After Hurricane Eta landfall in Honduras, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced.



In an effort to support the people of Honduras, the @cityofmiami is partnering with their Consulate to bring relief supplies directly to those in need. pic.twitter.com/L9aUmFrYRY — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) November 10, 2020

Local organization Amor y Fuerza Honduras is also accepting donations of essential items at this location: 1520 NW 79 Ave, Doral, FL 33126. You can also send monetary donations to its GoFundMe.

Coconut Creek-based organization Food for the Poor is asking for donations to send aid to those dealing with the aftermath of Eta and Iota. People can bring goods to FFTP's warehouse, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Items accepted include: nonperishable foods, canned milk, baby food and cereal, baby items such as diapers, wipes, blankets and gently used clothes, adult diapers, personal hygiene products such as soap, tools such as shovels, rainboots, raincoats and work gloves, heavy duty trash bags and buckets for cleanup, nonaerosol insect repellent, cots or sleeping mats, and first-aid items such as Band-Aid bandages, gauze and kits. Items should have expiration dates no earlier than May 2021 to ensure they can be shipped.

You can also make a cash donation here, or donate to Food for the Poor's Amazon list here.