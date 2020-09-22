Teddy Churns Toward Canada; Disturbance Near Florida Has Reduced Development Chance

South Florida could catch another break during the 2020 hurricane season with Hurricane Teddy moving further toward Canada and a disturbance that went around the state Monday having a smaller chance of development.

The latest advisory for Teddy has the system with winds of 100 miles per hour as it moves to the north-northwest at 28 mph while sitting 435 miles south of Nova Scotia, Canada.

Tropical storm warnings and watches are issued for parts of the country with the storm forecast to hit at some point Wednesday with slight weakening projected.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Paulette reformed with winds of 60 mph but its movement to the east-northeast at 17 mph keeps it away from the South United States.

A disturbance that was on the east coast of Florida on Monday and has crossed over near the Florida Keys brought plenty of rain to South Florida to start the work week, but now has just a 10 percent chance of development in the next five days.