I-95 crash leaves police officer hurt in Fort Lauderdale: FHP

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Monday morning

A police officer was hurt during a crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Chopper 6 was overhead as first responders arrived at the scene on I-95 south near Sunrise Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Traffic was backed up as authorities investigated.

An FHP spokesperson said the marked Fort Lauderdale Police unit was sideswiped and the officer suffered a minor injury as a result.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the officer to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Fort Lauderdale Police is investigating the crash.

