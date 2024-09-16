I-95 crash leaves police officer hurt in Fort Lauderdale: FHP

A police officer was hurt during a crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Chopper 6 was overhead as first responders arrived at the scene on I-95 south near Sunrise Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Traffic was backed up as authorities investigated.

An FHP spokesperson said the marked Fort Lauderdale Police unit was sideswiped and the officer suffered a minor injury as a result.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the officer to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

Fort Lauderdale Police is investigating the crash.