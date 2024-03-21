Miami

Illinois couple injured in speedboat crash near PortMiami sues boat companies

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

A new lawsuit has been filed in connection with a boat crash that happened near PortMiami which left more than a dozen people injured.

Stephanie and Matthew Camarato were onboard a tour boat on Feb. 11 when a 43-foot charter boat, the Obelix, crashed into their vessel, the Thriller 06.

According to the complaint, Stephanie Camarato was struck in the head, which led to a traumatic brain injury. Her husband was also hurt.

The family’s attorney says Stephanie Camarato remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

"That’s over a month at Jackson Memorial. She is still being treated as a trauma patient there," said Jack Hickey, a maritime trial attorney. "Stephanie Camarato is by far the most seriously injured passenger and person involved in this horrendous crash.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000.

An attorney for Midnight Sun Charters, the company that owns the Obelix, told NBC6 he was unable to comment on the pending litigation.

Thriller Miami also declined to comment on the suit.

The Coast Guard said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

