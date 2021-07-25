Miami

‘In The Heights' Performances Canceled Due To Covid Positive Cast Members

The performances of the hit musical In The Heights at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Sunday, July 25, have been postponed.

The cancelations were due to some cast members testing positive for COVID-19, the center announced Sunday.

Loud and Live, Loxen Productions and the Arsht Center have canceled the remaining two performances of the production out of an abundance of care for the artists, staff and audiences.

Tickets will be valid for a new performance date, which will be announced soon.

Ticket holders can also receive a refund or get a gift certificate for the Arsht Center in exchange for the tickets.

Ticket holders can also donate their tickets to the Arsht Center, a 501c3 non-profit organization, and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

If you have any questions, please contact tickets@arshtcenter.org or fill out the form here to choose which option you would prefer and the Center will be in touch to confirm.

