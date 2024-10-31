In the spooky spirit? Check out these Halloween events today in South Florida

Boo! Did Halloween sneak up on you this year?

If it did, and you find yourself unprepared for the highlight of spooky season, have (no) fear.

NBC6 is here to help you out.

Halloween events in Miami-Dade

South Miami

Miami Beach

Lincoln Road Halloween Block Party - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Everafter: Tales from the Crypt - 11 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. This event is strictly for adults at least 21 years old.

Hialeah

Opa-locka

North Miami

Doral

Redland

Halloween events in Broward

Hallandale Beach

Halloween Festival at OB Johnson Park - 5-8 p.m.

Hollywood

Trick-or-Treat at the Historic Halloween Hammerstein House, hosted by the Hollywood Historical Society from 5-8 p.m.

Wilton Manors

Miramar

Plantation

Howl-O-Ween, where four-legged friends are welcome

Trunk-or-Treat at Pine Island Park - 6-8 p.m.

Weston