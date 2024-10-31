In the spooky spirit? Check out these Halloween events today in South Florida

Boo! Did Halloween sneak up on you this year?
If it did, and you find yourself unprepared for the highlight of spooky season, have (no) fear.
NBC6 is here to help you out.
Halloween events in Miami-Dade
South Miami
- Safe Streets Halloween - 4-7 p.m.
Miami Beach
- Lincoln Road Halloween Block Party - 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Everafter: Tales from the Crypt - 11 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. This event is strictly for adults at least 21 years old.
Hialeah
- Community Halloween Party & Haunted House, hosted by Miami Dade College - 4-8 p.m.
- Spooky Town - 4-7 p.m.
Opa-locka
- Opa-locka Halloween Party - 5-9 p.m.
North Miami
- District 4 Halloween Block Party - 6-8 p.m.
Doral
- House of Horror Haunted Carnival - 6-11 p.m.
Redland
- Nightmare in the Redland - 8-11:55 p.m.
Halloween events in Broward
Hallandale Beach
- Halloween Festival at OB Johnson Park - 5-8 p.m.
Hollywood
- Trick-or-Treat at the Historic Halloween Hammerstein House, hosted by the Hollywood Historical Society from 5-8 p.m.
Wilton Manors
- Wicked Manors Block Party - 6-11 p.m.
Miramar
- A Spooky Miramar Halloween - 6-9 p.m.
Plantation
- Howl-O-Ween, where four-legged friends are welcome
- Trunk-or-Treat at Pine Island Park - 6-8 p.m.
Weston
- Spooky Halloween at Weston Town Center - 5-8 p.m.