Inter Miami CF announces construction underway at Miami Freedom Park

A major project is underway at Miami Freedom Park, according to a Monday announcement by Inter Miami CF.

Construction reportedly began earlier in August -- with the Inter Miami CF stadium, 58-acre public park, and entertainment district at Miami Freedom Park scheduled to open in 2025.

Inter Miami says the official groundbreaking ceremony will take place later this year.

Miami Freedom Park is a 131-acre development anchored by a new 25,000-seat fútbol specific stadium, Inter Miami said in a social media post.

The Monday night announcement continued, "This exciting milestone is the latest step forward for this project in 2023, part of curating an environment that will make Miami Freedom Park a year-round destination for all Miamians and visitors to enjoy."

Inter Miami says its public park is set to be the largest new park in Miami -- equipped with "soccer and youth athletic fields for the community, a full range of entertainment and commercial offerings including office space, hotel, shops, restaurants and additional experiences and attractions."

"In creating a multi-faceted space, we will set a new standard of what sport complexes can be. We look forward to delivering a food and entertainment destination for families to enjoy year-round," said Inter Miami CF Managing Owner Jorge Mas. "I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025.”

Crews and heavy equipment are now on site -- according to Inter Miami -- performing earthwork and sitework that will move across the 131 acres concurrent with vertical construction.

"This multi-phase effort will see the stadium, public park, entertainment, hospitality, retail, and new infrastructure that make up Miami Freedom Park’s first phase all progress rapidly," the announcement continued. "Miami Freedom Park’s lease and the redevelopment plan for the former Melreese Country Club were previously approved by voters and the City of Miami Commission."

Devon McCorkle, President of Miami Freedom Park, says, “Everyone wants to be part of what we’re creating, a new entertainment district that will be the centerpiece of family activities and experiences in Miami."

"We are in discussions with stadium sponsors, hotel brands, major attractions operators, restaurant groups, cultural institutions and many other exciting potential partners," McCorkle added. "We will deliver an incredible home for them at Miami Freedom Park.”

Inter Miami says that following the completion of the stadium and initial retail and entertainment offerings in 2025, Miami Freedom Park will deliver additional retail, hotel and commercial phases through 2030.