Inter Miami’s Opener Suspended as Local Sports Feeling Postponement Brunt

South Florida’s sports scene will look very quiet in the coming weeks after numerous cancellations over the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Inter Miami CF, which was scheduled to open their home schedule Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, will not be playing any games for the time being after Major League Soccer has suspended their season for all teams for 30 days in response to concerns.

“We've made a decision as a league this morning, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily," owner Jorge Mas said.

The news comes one day after the NBA announced it was halting its season over concerns that were amplified with the news that two players for the Utah Jazz – Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell – have reportedly tested positive.

"The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league said in a statement.

Fans of the Miami Heat were notified of the news as the team was playing their game Wednesday, a loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

“This is a very serious time right now. I think the league moved appropriately…and we’re just going to have to monitor the situation and see how it goes,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game.]

Neither the Florida Panthers or the NHL have confirmed reports that the hockey season will be suspended at this time.

NASCAR’s single race in South Florida, scheduled for March 22nd at Homestead Miami Speedway, has been postponed with officials from the sport not saying if it will be moved to another weekend or go on without fans.

The Miami Marlins have not made an announcement on any of their games, with opening day scheduled for March 26th inside Marlins Park.

The Miami Hurricanes also have not commented on their schedule for spring football practice or other sports, including baseball, currently underway.