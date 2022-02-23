Investigation After Dog Discovered With Bite Marks, BB Gun Injuries in Miami-Dade

Authorities are working to find out who's behind a shocking case of animal cruelty in Miami-Dade after a dog was discovered with bite wounds all over his body as well as injuries from being shot with a BB gun.

A neighbor called Miami-Dade Animal Services on Friday after finding the American Bulldog unable to walk in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 38th Street.

The dog, who has since been named Chulo, is now in the care of a private veterinarian, but Animal Services still wants to know what happened.

"Our vetinary staff assessed him and found that he had multiple bite wounds covering his body in various stages of healing," Animal Services Assistant Director Kathleen Labrada said. "There are concerns that he might not ever recover the ability to walk."

Labrada said Chulo had metal fragments in his chest that are consistent with being shot with a BB gun or pellet gun. Authorities are also trying to figure out if he was subjected to dog fighting.

Chulo had no chip or tags, and residents described him as a neighborhood dog.

"This dog has been subjected to an unbelievable amount of cruelty pain and suffering," Labrada said.

Chulo's medical bills are being paid for by an organization called Miami Beach Animal Advocates.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in the case and asking anyone with information to call them at 305-471-TIPS.