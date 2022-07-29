Investigation After Man Shot Outside Little Havana Apartment Building

Police are investigating an early morning shooting Friday outside an apartment building in Little Havana that sent one man to the hospital.

Miami Police said the shooting took place just before 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 1st Street. Officers responded to the area and found one man who had been shot.

The man, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital where his condition was not released.

Police have not released additional details on the shooting.

