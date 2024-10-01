Israeli consulate in Miami discusses Iran missile attack against Israel

The Israeli consulate in Miami held a news conference Tuesday to discuss Iran's attack against Israel.

The Israeli military said that Iran has fired missiles and it ordered residents to remain close to bomb shelters as air raid sirens sounded across the country.

"This attack is only the last one of a long range of attacks out of 6 or 7 that we've been dealing with the last year," said Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, the Consul General of Israel in Miami.

Iran launched its attack after Israel invaded Lebanon this week and killed the leader of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Back in April, Iran launched a retaliatory attack against Israel.