Israeli diplomat's son could have charges dropped after running over cop

Despite running over a Sunny Isles Beach Police officer earlier this year, Israeli diplomat Eli Gil’s son could soon have his criminal record cleared.

Avraham Gil, 19, was arrested in January after he "intentionally ran" over a lieutenant with a motorcycle and left the officer with “incapacitating injuries,” according to records.

On Monday, Miami-Dade state attorneys offered Gil a pre-trial diversion program, usually offered to first-time offenders.

The teenage son of an Israeli diplomat will not be granted immunity after he was arrested for allegedly running over a Sunny Isles Beach cop. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

Gil avoided prison time but must do 100 hours of community service, traffic school, abide by a no-driving order, and donate $500 to the Ryder Trauma Center.

“If you do what you are supposed to be doing, the state will drop the charges,” said presiding Judge Teresa Pooler.

Gil was initially charged with battery and resisting an officer, however, prosecutors did not seek to prosecute on those charges. An aggravated assault on a law enforcement charge remains.

“We are anticipating everything done by the 24 of July,” said Stephen Millan, Gil’s attorney.

Millan told the judge Gil hopes to comply with all the conditions before next month. NBC6 was told Gil’s parents’ diplomatic/consular visa expires at the end of July and they would need to leave the country. The teen wouldn’t have a place to stay since the parents would be abroad.

If Gill successfully completes the pre-trial diversion program before next month, his remaining charge will be dropped.

Prosecutors stated the victim approved the deal offered to Gil.

In a letter the teen wrote to the officer injured, Gil asked for forgiveness.

“The incident served as a significant wake-up call in my life,” he wrote.

He also claimed he would be joining the Israel Defense Forces.

“Prior to this incident, I was going to serve in an administrative social service government post. Now, I have chosen to serve in the active military,” Gil claimed in the letter.

It's not the first time Gil gets in trouble with the law – body camera video shows he was caught in Miami Shores speeding and making an illegal turn.

The family did not want to comment on Monday.