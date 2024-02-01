No immunity for Israeli diplomat's son accused of running over a Sunny Isles Beach cop

The teenage son of an Israeli diplomat will not be granted immunity after he was arrested for allegedly running over a Sunny Isles Beach cop.

Avraham Gil, 19, was arrested over the weekend on charges of resisting an officer with violence and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.

Gil allegedly plowed his motorcycle into the police officer, who had made a traffic stop, and injured the officer's leg in the incident, an arrest affidavit said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Avraham Gil

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In bond court Sunday, Gil's defense attorney claims to the judge Gil has consular immunity because his father is Eli Gil, an Israeli consul in Miami.

However, the State Department in Washington said in a statement the teen is not entitled to immunity.

“The Department is aware of this incident. We can confirm that, as the dependent of an Israeli consular officer, the concerned individual is not entitled to civil or criminal immunity," the statement read.

This was not Gil's first run-in with the law. Dashcam footage from New Year's Eve showed Miami Shores Police pulling the 19-year-old over for allegedly speeding and making an illegal turn. Police bodycam shows Gil asking the officer if he could call his father.

Former federal prosecutor David Weinstein told NBC6 that whether or not Gil is prosecuted hinges on how they interpret the treaties known as the Geneva Conventions.

“Does this defendant’s father occupy the role of a diplomatic agent, and is he the consul of the embassy? If he is, then he and his son would have immunity in criminal prosecutions," he said. "If he doesn’t fit squarely within that definition in the Vienna Convention, then his son doesn’t have diplomatic immunity because he doesn’t have diplomatic immunity, and he'd be treated like any other defendant."