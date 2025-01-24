‘It happened so fast': Camera captures gunfire that killed woman in Lauderhill

A barrage of gunfire captured on doorbell camera ended in the death of a woman in Lauderhill on Thursday, a shooting a witness says started with an argument.

In the Ring camera video, yelling can be heard, followed by several gunshots before cars are seen speeding off in front of a home near NW 7th Street and 34th Terrace.

Lauderhill police said they received calls about a shooting in the street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found shell casings all over the neighborhood.

A woman who was shot drove herself to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency Hospital, but she did not survive. She was identified by authorities as 29-year-old Brittany Chatman.

A suspect in the shooting is still being sought by police.

NBC6 crews saw at least four bullet holes that pierced through the windows of houses near the scene. A car that was parked outside also had a bullet hole in the passenger side window.

A neighbor who called 911 said the house had been raided by police earlier in the day. She described the chaos when she heard the shots.

“I looked in the yard across the street, and I see this woman was talking to this man, and this man started yelling and got angry, and he pulled out a gun and started shooting," she said. "She got in the car real quick and drove as fast as she can straight down my street... I haven’t seen his face. I don’t know what he looks like, but it happened so fast. He just pulled a gun out and started shooting, bang, bang, bang. And she got in her car and took off.”

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.