‘It’ll Never Leave My Mind’: Family of Driver Killed on I-95 Searches for Answers

The family of the 22-year-old driver who was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Miami Friday are still coming to terms with her tragic death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Melissa Gonzalez, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Veliz Cortina, were driving southbound on the highway when shots were fired.

Gonzalez was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition before passing away.

Cortina recalled the moment the two were under fire.

"It was just one shot," Cortina said. "[The bullet] hit her and she didn't make it."

According to Gonzalez's family, she had graduated from Florida International University in the summer of 2018 and had plans of going to law school. Her mother says she was set to take the LSAT in just a few weeks.

"She was so innocent, we were happy. Everything was good, and all of a sudden, it was one shot. She fell forward. I had to hold the steering wheel alone. It'll never leave my mind," Cortina said.

NBC 6 spoke with Gonzalez's brother over the phone from Cuba. He, along with relatives, say everyone lost an angel.

"There are no years in jail that can punish that man. He destroyed our family."

At this time, police have not released any possible leads on the suspected vehicle.