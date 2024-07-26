‘It's all lies': Investors say Pembroke Pines company owes them thousands of dollars

A group of people who invested in a Pembroke Pines aviation sales company say the former president of the business isn’t holding up his end of the deal.

On Tuesday afternoon, four people met outside Premier Aviation Sales Inc. to demand answers and try and get their money back.

“It’s all lies,” said Rosa Monert, who told NBC6 the company owes her more than $20,000.

Monert entered into a finance agreement with Premier Aviation Sales Inc. that says the company promises to pay her the invested amount plus 12 percent interest over a period of three months.

"I gave him $35,000," Monert said. "With the percentage, he's supposed to give me $4,200 a month, and he paid only the first months. And after that, nothing."

Monert learned about the investment opportunity from her husband, Rafael Echagarrua, who gave $70,000 to the same company.

Both contracts are signed by Alan Ruiz, listed as "President" on the documents.

Monert says she trusted Ruiz because he made monthly payments to her husband, but says Ruiz stopped paying her in April.

"We have the messages. He answers, but it's all lies, saying, 'I have the money, I will have the money,' checks with no funds, screenshots of bank transfers showing pending," she said.

A search of the Florida Division of Corporation website reveals multiple changes in registered agents and officers for Premier Aviation Sales Inc. over four years. An amended report in June of this year removed Ruiz as president.

According to Broward County court records, in April of 2023 another person sued the company and Ruiz stating they owe him $275,000. Recently, the court ordered the money be paid through the company’s bank accounts after Ruiz and the company failed to respond to court summons.

The aviation sales company is also involved in litigation with a company accusing them of owing more than $380,000 for a refrigeration unit. The company has not yet responded to this lawsuit.

"His business is airplanes, so we thought, oh, this is a federal business. Our money is safe. He buys parts and sells parts, so it's lucrative and there's a lot of money coming in,” said a man who invested in the company but did not want to be identified.

NBC6 has made multiple attempts to reach Ruiz and others at the company, but Ruiz said he did not want to comment on any of the allegations or lawsuits.