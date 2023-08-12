‘It's been going in and out': Nurses, veterans say air condition problems aren't getting much better

There are ongoing concerns inside the Miami VA Healthcare System. Veterans told NBC6 Saturday that parts of the hospital are still without air conditioning.

After growing concerns earlier this week, Director of the Miami VA Healthcare System Kalautie S. JangDhari sent NBC6 this statement:

“While conducting routine maintenance of one of our primary chillers, we had to temporarily take it offline to clean it. All elective surgeries have been paused until the maintenance is completed and we are working diligently to reschedule to meet our patients’ needs. To mitigate any potential risk and out of an abundance of caution, some patients were moved within the facility for their comfort and safety. The movement of patients is in line with our contingency emergency management plans and has not disrupted the high-quality, patient-centered care we provide at the Miami VA Healthcare System.”

Veterans say the maintenance was still not done Saturday night.

"The whole hospital is not fixed, don't let anyone tell you that lie,” Gregory Dennis said. "We shouldn't have to be uncomfortable any kind of way."

Dennis works at the VA, but right now he’s lying in a bed inside the community living center after getting his foot amputated.

"Last night, it was hot as hell,” Dennis said.

He says the A/C in his room came back on Saturday morning, but not in other parts of the hospital. But he stressed -- the recent problems aren't new.

“Seven months, it's been going in and out,” Dennis said.

The Associate Director of Miami National Nurses United says the assistant director of the VA told them Wednesday -- it would take five days for crews to install temporary chillers. She said there was still no change in the situation Saturday night.

"They’re still using spots chillers and we don't know how long they will last."

Many like Dennis don't know how much longer they can take it.

"I have all kinds of issues, but then to have to deal with being uncomfortable at the same time -- that's just more,” Dennis said.

The Miami VA’s National Nurses United Director Bill Frogameni says the problem is much larger.

“I want to stress again that this A/C mess is the symptom of the larger problem: VA's failure to invest in the infrastructure that supports veterans and those of us who care for them,” Frogameni said. “We have ceilings that leak, exposed wiring, wallpaper falling off the wall, a preventable mosquito infestation on the first floor and patient care units where sometimes every toilet overflows at once -- causing inch deep sewage through the rooms and halls. Our vets and our staff deserve much better.”

NBC6 reached out to the Miami VA Healthcare System Saturday night for an update and comment.