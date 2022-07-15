It's Electric! Hallandale Beach Police Rolls Out Electric Vehicle Fleet

City of Hallandale Beach Police rolled out 13 new Tesla Model Y vehicles on Thursday as they make an effort to become an environmentally-friendly police force.

"We're thrilled to be rolling out the largest deployment of electric police vehicles in the state of Florida and to get these EV's on the road," said City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle.

Twelve of these 13 vehicles will be used by detectives, while one is being tested out as a patrol vehicle.

The purchase was made possible through a mix of funds including surplus money from the American Rescue Plan law signed in March 2021.

The decision to add 13 new electric vehicles is part of the city's 50 by 30 climate plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas by 50% by the end of the decade and become net zero by 2050.

Officials said this purchase allows them to reduce their "fleet-related emissions by approximately 600 metric tons annually. That is the equivalent to 117 homes worth of annual electricity each year."

Charging stations for the electric vehicles will be placed in the police station parking lot.