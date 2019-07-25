Jennifer Lopez Presented With Keys to Miami Beach

Jennifer Lopez just turned the big 5-0, and on Wednesday Mayor Dan Gelber presented the singer with the keys to Miami Beach during a special ceremony at her home in South Florida.

"This [key] isn't for your amazing career and all of the skills that you have in so many areas," Gelber said. "It's really because what you have done for our community is remarkable."

Also at hand was Commissioner Michael Gongora, who read a special proclamation declaring July 24 as "Jennifer Lopez Day."

"You're an inspiration for me and people all over the world because of your work ethic, your drive, your force to succeed," Gongora said. "You are a force of nature, and you have made us your second home for many years. So it's not just about your fabulousness and your talent. It's about the fact that you use your platform to give back to others and inspire them as you've inspired me."

J-Lo, who was accompanied by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and their children, accepted the special gold key made just for her and wasted no time in thanking the City for this special honor.

"This is obviously a tremendous honor!" Lopez said. "It's so overwhelming to be at this point in my life and to have recognitions like this. I just always wanted to do my best. I'm touched."

Lopez has been celebrating her birthday milestone with the "It's My Party Tour" and will be performing in Miami on July 25-27 at the American Airlines Arena.