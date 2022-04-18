John Morales Named NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist

NBC 6 / WTVJ announced Monday that John Morales is taking on a new role as NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist.

In this newly created role, Morales will continue to work with the NBC 6 First Alert Weather team of meteorologists that includes Adam Berg, Angie Lassman, Steve MacLaughlin and Ryan Phillips. He will also continue to alert South Florida viewers to tropical activity during hurricane season on NBC 6’s multiple platforms.

Morales is one of South Florida’s most respected meteorologists and has been Chief Meteorologist for NBC 6 since 2009. He is the longest tenured broadcast meteorologist in South Florida, has served local communities as a reassuring presence for nearly three decades and has guided South Florida audiences through hurricanes Andrew, Irene, Katrina, Wilma, and most recently Hurricane Irma.

“Our viewers will continue to benefit from John’s knowledge and expertise during hurricane season as he transitions to this role as the station’s first Hurricane Specialist,” said Jorge Carballo, President and General Manager of NBC 6. “His professionalism and his undisputed credibility with our audience are two of the most significant qualities that have made John a leader among meteorologists and broadcasters in South Florida. We look forward to continue counting on John in this new role.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As the ‘Most Accurate’ weather broadcast forecaster in South Florida, a certification awarded to NBC 6 by WeatheRate, an independent weather research company that verifies the accuracy of television stations’ weather forecasts, WTVJ has remained ‘Most Accurate’ for nine years in a row.

“Our meteorologists are scientists and expert broadcasters who pride themselves in delivering our communities the most accurate weather forecasts – every day and every time severe weather threatens our neighborhoods. Our forecasts and weather storytelling is best-in-class,” added Carballo.