Judge Orders All Commissioners to Attend Next North Miami Beach Meeting

A fiery court hearing was held Thursday in the ongoing dispute in the small city of North Miami Beach, with a Miami-Dade judge saying she'll order all commissioners to attend the next meeting.

The NBC 6 Investigators have been following accusations over where North Miami Beach's mayor lives, as well as questions over why three commissioners have not been attending meetings.

The city hired an outside law firm to investigate Mayor Anthony DeFillipo's residency, and they concluded he does not live in North Miami Beach, a violation of the city charter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

DeFillipo has argued he does live in a one-bedroom condo in the city, and the process is playing out in court.

NBC 6's Willard Shepard looks more into the allegations over the North Miami Beach mayor's residency.

Meanwhile, three commissioners - Michael Joseph, Daniela Jean, and McKenzie Fleurimond - have not attended recent commission meetings, shutting down parts of the city government in protest.

They argue the mayor shouldn't be presiding over the meetings.

DeFillipo's attorney had asked the judge to order all the commissioners to show up to meetings, with officers of the court next to them if necessary.

Judge Valerie Manno Schurr said she would grant the order, without the officers.

Manno Schurr voiced frustration that a full city commission meeting hasn't happened since October 2022, before the runoff election that changed power in the city.

The state attorney's office said it is reviewing the controversy with the city of North Miami Beach. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports

"I am very disturbed by seeing videos of the citizens of North Miami Beach who are at attendance in a commission meeting and expect to see their city government working, and then two minutes into the meeting, commissioners get up and leave," Manno Schurr said.

A lawyer hired by the city for the commissioners said he would appeal to a higher court.

The next commission meeting is set for March 21.