Judge orders North Miami Beach mother who killed daughter to take medication in jail

A Miami-Dade judge has ordered a North Miami Beach mother, who confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter by strangling then stabbing her, to take psychiatric medications inside the county jail.

Jellisa Baxter, 26, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and faced the death penalty as a form of punishment.

However, last year Baxter was found incompetent. Doctors diagnosed her with schizophrenia and said she had delusions claiming her daughter was still alive.

"Ms. Baxter could literally sit and remain incompetent within MDCR (Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department) custody ad infinitum," said Judge Andrea Wolfson on Tuesday.

To address her competency, doctors have suggested Baxter take medications like Risperdal, a drug used to treat schizophrenia among other mental disorders.

Baxter has denied taking any medication at the jail.

However, Judge Wolfson ruled on Tuesday Baxter will be involuntarily medicated, backing her decision by stating, "is not only practically appropriate but legally appropriate."

Judge Wolfson stated there are important government interests at stake especially since this is a homicide and death penalty case.

Ideally, prosecutors would want Baxter to stand trial for confessing to killing her daughter.

Manuel Alvarez, one of Baxter's defense attorneys, objected to the judge's ruling.

"There is insufficient evidence that the drugs being recommended would restore her to competence in terms of limiting the delusions, and also my client does not want to be medicated," Alvarez said.

Doctors believe the medications Baxter is now forced to take will change her demeanor and thought process over time.