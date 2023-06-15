Juneteenth in South Florida: What events are taking place to honor the holiday

Monday will make a time for celebration and remembrance across South Florida and around the county with the Juneteenth holiday taking place.

The June 19 holiday, also called Emancipation Day and Jubilee Day, celebrates the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally informed of their freedom — even though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years prior.

Although Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1866, it wasn’t recognized as a federal holiday until June 2021 when President Joe Biden signed it into law.

In South Florida, there are several events taking place starting Saturday.

Saturday

Juneteenth celebration in Opa-locka (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

The event will feature a art exhibit and jazz brunch to go along with the community festival from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click on this link.

Drive-in Celebration at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (3:30 p.m.)

The third annual event will have the theme "Experience in the Gardens" and his hosted by comedian and Miami Gardens native Marvin Dixon.

Sunday

Juneteenth Day of Service in Overtown (9 a.m.)

The Mino Learning Lab, a non-profit organization, is raising money in an effort to provide high quality educational resources and professional development to educators and youth serving organizations in Miami’s priority areas. They are inviting educators, community members, students and their families to celebrate Black liberation through education and service.

Juneteenth celebration at Red Rooster (920 Northwest 2nd Avenue)

The event, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., will feature food, fun, and art. A ticketed community event, lawn games and access are complimentary. Drinks and food tickets are sold separately at check in table.

Monday

Juneteenth Experience at Miami Beach Bandshell (6 p.m.)

Ranging from spoken word to dance, the performance features a diverse lineup of artists that include Arsimmer Mccoy,Jasmine Williams, Miriam King, J'Von Brown, Darius Manuel, Eden Marte, ChauncyRiley, King Friday and members from Zest Dance Collective under the direction of Artistic Director and Choreographer Gentry George.