Keiser University Student Found Shot to Death In West Palm Beach Apartment

Police are investigating after a student athlete at Keiser University was found shot to death inside his apartment in West Palm Beach over the weekend.

Derek Becker, 21, was found fatally shot in his off-campus apartment early Sunday, West Palm Beach Police said.

Becker was a baseball player at Keiser and had been a high school baseball star in New York State.

Officials with the university said grief counseling was being provided.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and to the greater Keiser University community during this extremely difficult time. We will continue to work with authorities to provide any assistance and support needed," the university said in a statement.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

